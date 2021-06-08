To the editor:
Bruce Wessel’s tirade against the Democrats is typical of what we see from the right (“Liberal slant disappointing,” voice of the public, June 3). It’s full of anger and name-calling, but that’s it. No facts, no evidence, no argument, just insults and grievance about how the right has been victimized again.
The columnists and letter writers Wessel disparaged have made the effort to present arguments. He should do the same.
Wessel complains how the term “racist” is directed at the right whenever there’s “a difference of opinion” Hardly. Black citizens vote Democratic 90-95% of the time for good reason. Republicans’ voter suppression laws are directed against blacks. Republicans have little to no interest in the movement against unarmed blacks being shot by police. In the past four years, the GOP has welcomed the support of white supremacists with open arms.
Republicans have not only refused to earn black votes, but have fought African Americans every step of the way in their quest for equal treatment.
If a party actively targets blacks, it’s bound to be called racist. If a party is silent about unarmed blacks being killed by white police, it’s bound to be called racist. The way to avoid being called racist is to actually support the aspirations of black people, or at the very least, not oppose them.
Wessel also says he could write a one-page response to one article, but again, he’s all bark and no bite. No rebuttal, no argument, no evidence. He could write one if he wanted to, but apparently he doesn’t want to. To borrow a catchphrase from the 1980s: Where’s the beef?
Ken Watson
Foxboro
