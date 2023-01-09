Ukraine war, no matter it’s causes, is still wrong
To the editor:
Vladimir Putin’s war may line the pockets of American ammunition manufacturers but it still is barbaric and unjustified.
Many Americans are vehemently opposed to the United States providing the Ukrainians with military aid and assistance. The reasons offered are threefold: Putin is justifiably concerned that NATO is absorbing the countries perilously close to Russia, breaking a promise allegedly made years ago, that American munitions manufacturers, and their legislative benefactors are making billions of dollars, and the Ukrainian government continues to be corrupt.
Even if all these reasons are correct, in whole or in part, the war still is barbaric and innocent Ukrainians are being brutally tortured, murdered and dispossessed of their homes and resources, and the country’s infrastructure is decimated. This assault defies all previously instituted war conventions established after the world wars.
It is undeniable that the United States openly, or clandestinely, has waged wars at times with less than humane motivations. That there has always been a segment of the country that promotes intervention to increase their fortunes and enhance legislative or military careers.
It is also true,or somewhat accurate, that Putin believes that the West is slowly encroaching on Russia and threatening his regime.
And finally, it is a proven reality that there has been significant corruption in the Ukrainian government and that it has possibly been increased with an infusion of money allocated for defense from NATO members.
But even given veracity to all rationalizations proffered by the opponents of intervention it will be a complete devastation and recolonization of Ukraine by Russia if NATO members withdraw their support. And Putin’s dream of the recreation of the vast Mother Russia will be a reality.
Ukraine will only be the beginning of his territorial aspirations and conquests. And wouldn’t this embolden China vis-a-vis Taiwan and Hong Kong?
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth