Umm, which one is unqualified again?
To the editor:
Two comments: It’s good that after three straight weeks, Bob Foley has, for a moment, moved away from complaining about how the big, bad liberals want to take away his guns. Even though no one is actually trying to do so.
The other comment was thanks for the laugh, Mr. Foley. It’s really funny that a person who (likely) voted for the least-qualified person ever nominated for president to say that Pete Buttigieg is “unqualified” as his only prior elective office was mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Sure, being mayor of a midwestern small city alone isn’t a strong qualification, but he’s also worked on multiple political campaigns, served in the military (did a tour in Afghanistan), and is currently Secretary of Transportation. He has a degree from Harvard, also studied at Oxford, and has held multiple jobs where he’d be required to act as a leader.
Foley appears to favor a second Trump term. Donald Trump is a businessman, and former “reality show” host. He received a degree from the University of Pennsylvania after transferring from Fordham. He later took over his father’s real estate business. He’s declared bankruptcy at least six times to avoid debts run up. And military service? Well, like the current president, he received student deferments and a medical deferral. But the doctor who gave Trump his “bone spurs” diagnosis “just happened” to live in a building owned by Fred Trump.
When you look at all the facts, who’s more qualified?The guy who lies, cheats, and bullies to get what he wants, and tried to overthrow a fair election, or a guy who served his country, his city, and now, again, his country?
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro