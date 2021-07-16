To the editor:
A whopping $14 billion was spent on the 2020 election — twice as much as in 2016. And, according to Open Secrets, 88% of the winners were the ones who raised and spent the most money.
This means that most of our elected representatives in Congress are there with strings attached.
Now is the time for a full-court press to get control of unregulated money in our election process. Nationally, the “For The People Act” of 2021 (HR-1) is one piece of legislation which, if passed by Congress, will promote:
Clean and fair elections
End the dominance of Big Money in our politics
Ensure that public servants work for the public interest
In the act, campaign finance transparency, campaign finance empowerment, and campaign finance oversight are addressed.
Our congressman, Jake Auchincloss, is a cosponsor of that act. The act also finds the 2010 “Citizens United” Supreme Court decision detrimental and the Constitution should be amended accordingly.
Auchincloss has not yet signed on to such a resolution to amend.
Now is the time to contact Auchincloss, (202) 225-5931, and implore him to cosponsor HJR-48, a resolution to amend the Constitution accordingly.
Leo Immonen
Wrentham
