Urge lawmakers to back Farm to School bill
To the editor:
It’s National Farm to School Month.
It’s easy to forget how important agriculture and farmers are to our community. There is a great need for more education in farming and gardening as we are so removed from where our food comes from. It starts from the bottom up, so the best way to do that is in public schools where we are educating our future generations. I believe that my home state of Massachusetts should be allocating more money towards building partnerships with farms and schools.
Oregon has done a great job creating a statewide Farm to School program, supporting local farms in providing their food to schools as well as implementing farm and garden educational programs.
Though Boston schools have City Sprouts, which focuses on garden-based learning, I think we can expand what we have and implement a similar system to what Oregon is doing statewide.
If Oregon can pull off such a successful program receiving state grants of over $10 million in 2021, through passing House Bill 2579, I have no doubt that Massachusetts can’t do the same thing.
Currently House Bill 686 is trying to be passed and we need to encourage our legislators to sign it.
As far as representatives for the town of Mansfield, Adam Scanlon signed it so why can’t Jay Barrows and Edward Phillips?
In the spirit of October being National Farm to School Month, what better time to bring up the importance of implementing garden and farm education into schools as well as nutrition programs.
Let’s help to pass Bill House 686 in Massachusetts by spreading the word and encouraging our legislators to sign it.
Michaela Kablik
Mansfield