US is not a democracy, but rather a representative republic
To the editor:
This letter needs to be written to clarify the form of government in place in the United States. Contrary to popular belief we live within a constitutional republic or representative republic, not a democracy. In a democracy elections are decided by the popular vote alone. In the United States we have the Electoral College. The Electoral College consists of representative electors whom are supposed to reflect their constituents will. Unfortunately, recently these representatives don’t always vote accordingly. This system, when enacted honestly, ensures that every voter has as much power as the next. Let’s say it is election time and all that wish to, go to the polls to vote. A vote from a less populous area should count as much as a vote from a heavily populous area. If we lived in the United States within a democracy, the vote would reflect mob rule. Large population centers like New York City and other major population centers would decide every United States election. This is not what the Founders intended. This is why most liberals want to abolish the Electoral College. This way they would be able to rule uncontested forever.
As Benjamin Franklin responded as he was leaving the Constitutional Convention in 1787, “a Republic if you can keep it.” We must keep it!
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro