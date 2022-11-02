Use the best weapon you have: Vote!
To the editor:
OK, did you get it? Do you understand? Has it dawned on you yet?
The attack on Paul Pelosi was not just a horrible, hateful and disgusting attempt to intimidate his wife, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and it wasn’t just an attempt to control Congress. It was a message to you. That’s right, to you and me!
It is the same message sent by the hanging of Blacks in the South, dragging gay men to their death at the back of a truck and setting fire to Jewish-owned businesses on Kristallnacht. The message is a simple one, “If you are not one of us, then you are against us and we will kill you.”
It’s not funny any more. Sadistic county sheriffs can no longer be tolerated. The foolish rhetoric from the fascist chapter of the MAGA Red Hat Society isn’t funny. The insane rumors about Jewish lasers setting West Coast forest fires no longer gets giggles.
But, don’t be afraid. Don’t worry about how you are going to survive this lunacy. Americans have survived civil war, assassinations, attempted coups and now, threats to the lives and well being of our loved ones. Ah, but, you have the ultimate defense.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, pull the trigger on the most powerful weapon in your arsenal. Vote!
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.