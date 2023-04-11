Using old AHS (Brennan) for city hall is a brilliant idea
To the editor:
Re: “Could old AHS be turned into new City Hall?” front page, March 23:
The proposal to relocate city hall to the old Attleboro High School (or, Brennan Middle School as it was when I attended) is an absolutely brilliant solution on how to save and repurpose a wonderful and valuable landmark, reeking of history.
While I left Attleboro for greener pastures and used my career to live and work first in Boston, then the Southwest, Florida, and Midwest, finally settling 23 years ago in Sacramento, I still hold affection for that old building (my experiences there not so much, but the building is golden in my memory.)
Memories of my schooling at Willett are just as fond, and it, too, is a piece of history wisely and thankfully preserved and still serving its original purpose. Those two buildings, compared to the old “new” 1962 AHS are works of art, especially when taking into account the later grafting onto the original 1962 campus that hideous, sprawling, ugly, whatever it was (it was the early 70s, so I suppose its planners just had to be dropping some serious acid.)
Brennan, err, the old Attleboro High School, as city hall is a perfect reuse and rescue of that stately building. In light of the police department having need of relocation from the old Elks Hall, it occurs to me that there is ample room to accommodate them at a new municipal complex, too.
Not being an architect, I cannot speak to the logistics of things like parking or what do with that old basketball pit in the basement, but would suggest demolishing the metal and wood shop area at the building’s rear and devoting that to parking. As for the pit: Community Pickle Ball court anyone?
For what it’s worth, that’s my two cents from afar.
Mark Williams
Sacramento, Calif.