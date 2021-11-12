Vaccinated, not ‘jabbed’, please
To the editor:
Re: “A sigh of relief,” news story (front page, Nov. 10):
Your front page article including large color photo of an 8-year-old boy proudly showing off his pin ‘I GOT MY COVID-19 VACCINE’ also brought me a sigh of relief.
Until the page two headline: ‘VACCINE: Local children line up for jabs’. That same ridiculous word used in your Nov. 9 front page story: ‘Schoolhouse Jabs’.
I am also sick of seeing close-up photos of nurses administering a shot in the arm. Surely journalists understand that many folks who are not anti-vaxxers, harbor some anxiety toward needles and shots.
Your most recent (Nov. 10) picture of a young man demonstrating his pride in being vaccinated (not jabbed!) is much more inspiring and, I would add, appropriate during a pandemic that has claimed or severely impacted so many lives.
Heather A. Graf
Norton
