Vaccines should not be mandated
To the editor:
Re: “Fear, arrogance and ignorance,” by Oreste D’Arconte (column, Opinion Page, Dec. 4):
Whatever happened to “my body my choice?” I am all for vaccinations. If you want one, get one. What I am not for is mandatory vaccinations for this virus. Each year we are offered the opportunity to to get a flu shot. I choose not to. Why? I am 60, take care of myself, eat right and am active. I have been blessed with good genes and have a healthy immune system. This was demonstrated back in April when I contracted the deadly virus, COVID 19. I was sick for two weeks. I was uncomfortable with a fever, body aches and fatigue. I quarantined, drank fluids, took ibuprofen and, thanks be to God, my healthy immune system “survived.” My body has now developed antibodies toward this virus. Why do I need anything further? Why is there no talk of natural immunity? Why are we now forcing children to get vaccinated when they are at no risk? I really wish someone would answer these questions. I served this country for 23 years in the military to preserve the freedoms our forefathers died to protect. This mandate is unconstitutional and immoral.
Richard Young
North Attleboro
