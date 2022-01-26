Verbally assaulting kids is never OK
To the editor:
Now, let me understand this. According to the most recent Peter Gay column the controversy over “inappropriate” language by a North Attleboro baseball coach was “blown out of proportion.” (“Vaccines, masks are still the best defense, Opinion, Jan. 21)
Gay suggests that the language spewed by this coach is used by teenagers on a daily basis. Oh, well, that’s OK then. I mean if they hear it all the time, what’s the problem? Why not use racial slurs, homophobic rants and toss in a couple of disability jokes, too?
This type of verbal assault on children is unacceptable. I don’t care how worldly you believe our teenagers are, it is still the obligation of the adult in charge to maintain a safe and enriching environment, not to aggressively berate and intimidate them.
Gay wrote, “In my mind, sportsmanship is more important than winning a league or state championship.” It is obvious from the reason given for this shameful incidence that Coach Michael Hart missed the boat in his attempt to instill in his team an understanding and appreciation of good sportsmanship.
Gay also attempts to point the finger at the team saying that the actions of the Red Rocketeers were “an embarrassment to the coach.” I agree, that coach should be embarrassed, for his own failing and inability to impart the values that are most important to our society.
Now, enough said!
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.