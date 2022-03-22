To the editor:
Back in June 2021, The Sun Chronicle reported the Attleboro City Council rejected a ban on the sale of “nip” bottles. A council member said “banning of nip bottles could be reconsidered in the future depending in part what the owners of liquor stores do.” Also stated “the owners of liquor stores were committed to picking up the litter, especially the nip bottles.”
We’ll let me tell you, it’s not happening. The “drinkers” continue to gulp and toss. I think it’s just about one year ago that I submitted a picture of nip bottle trash to the Opinion page. And I believe my count of nips was somewhere close to 200 bottles on one street.
The other day I walked my dog up and down that street and counted 86 nip bottles on one side and approximately 48 on the other side. So 134 nip bottles on one street, a street not far from Yankee Spirits liquor store.
The solution is simple, a $0.50 deposit on each bottle should almost eliminate the problem. Of course that won’t stop the impaired drivers who have the potential to kill someone, hopefully not a dog walker! But the $0.50 deposit would give me the opportunity to make a quick $50-$60 while walking my dog. All kidding aside, this is getting ridiculous and action should be taken.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro