Views on two recent letters to the editor
To the editor:
Well, Dominic Cuce not only stepped on Kenneth Porter’s olive branch, he broke it in two. (“The righteous indignation of some letter writers,” Voice of the public, Dec. 29)
Righteous indignation to the max I think.
Regarding Donna Sprague’s letter to the editor (“The lies we were told and the problems they’ve caused. Dec. 29), I will say this. There may be many, many people raised the way she states with lies being told. I can only say that’s certainly not the way I was raised and I feel sorry for those that were.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville
