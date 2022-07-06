Violence, intimidation, should never be the answer
To the editor:
Re: “Revolutionary Stories,” frond page, Weekend Edition, July 2-3:
The article beginning on the front page of this weekend’s newspaper recounts, with apparent approval, some events that took place in this area during the American Revolution.
For instance, a local merchant was driven from his home and business for the “crime” of remaining loyal to the government under which he had grown up. Other loyalists were terrorized into professing support for the rebellion and assaulted if they refused.
I do not find these stories admirable.
There is much to admire in the ideals associated with the birth of the United States, but the fact remains that the revolutionaries chose to use violence and intimidation to address political issues. We should try to do better than that.
Rebecca H. Smith
Rehoboth