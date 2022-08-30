Vote for candidates who seek compromise
To the editor:
It’s less than a week before the primary elections here and in the rest of Massachusetts and a couple of things have been on my mind.
The first is the number of people who will start screaming that elections are rigged and the results tainted. This hasn’t happened too much in Massachusetts — given the heavy Democratic leaning of most of the state not many expect Republican victories.
But there is one candidate that now seems to be trying distance himself from a former president, we might have to be prepared for complaints from his supporters.
My advice to those ready to claim rigged elections is to volunteer now to work at the polls in your area. You will see the process from the inside and will learn about the levels of security involved, even with the dreaded mail-in votes.
The next thing I’ve been noticing is that nearly every single candidate will fight. Whether it be for a single hot-button issue or generally trying to convince those that may consider themselves politically ignored — he or she will fight for them in general or on that specific issue.
My feeling is that this year I won’t vote for anyone promising to fight. I don’t care who their straw man target is, be it Joe Biden and the Democrats or Mitch McConnell and the Republicans, or Big Pharma, Wall Street, generic special interests, take your pick.
I will vote for anyone who promises to work with other politicians, regardless of party, or work with the big companies that we need to sustain our standard of living and improve that of the less fortunate. I will support anyone who will maintain the idea that no one gets everything they want. Negotiations in good faith and compromise are the way things get done — not bulldozing things through the legislature, knowing that when your party is no longer in power, your initiatives will be reversed. Former President Ronald Reagan and former House Speaker Tip O’Neil knew that’s how America should work.
Robert Cote
North Attleboro