Vote ‘No’ on Question 1
To the editor:
On the surface, it seems to folks that the tax on million-dollar earners may be justified. I am going to skip the arguments about them moving to take residence in a tax-free state or that they have had to work hard to get to this point and talk about the S Corp businesses like Morin’s Inc. We chose to be an S-Corp as it was going to keep more money in the business and help us grow.
Regardless, the state still levies an additional tax on us as our sales exceed $6 million. We have grown and all communities we have grown in have benefited. Included in this benefit has been our employees. We offer benefits only most major corporations offer. We also are an open-book company that shares financial results weekly with the folks we work alongside. If we reach a “critical number” at the end of the year, we payout 4-7% of our employees’ salary — the lower amount for part-time and larger amount for full-time. If this tax is enacted, it will rob our employees as well as eat into the money we need to grow our business. It is wealth redistribution at its worst.
Please think of all the small businesses in our position across the Commonwealth before you vote “Yes.”
Russell Morin
Attleboro