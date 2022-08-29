Vote Thomas Hodgson out as Bristol County sheriff
To the editor:
If I ask residents of Bristol County why they know Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s name so well, they say it’s because of his stance regarding the immigrant population.
Hodgson is notorious for his brutality and the revolving door that is the local jail system. Many stories in the media have documented not only his abuses, but also his disregard for programs that would keep people from committing crimes in the future, and that in itself is making the community a less-safe place.
During his many years as sheriff, he has accumulated a litany of malpractices that are not limited to the immigration realm.
Bristol County deserves better.
It is time someone else takes the reins of this office and bring back the respect that immigrants and their families deserve.
If you vote, if you care, if you are honest to yourself and your community, do not vote for Hodgson. You have a choice, better yet, you have more than one choice, pick the one you think is best for all of us.
Antonio Teixeira
Fall River