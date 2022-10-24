Vote ‘Yes’ on Question 3
To the editor:
Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits proudly serves the Attleboro area.
We ask you to please support locally owned stores by voting “yes” on Question 3.
Question 3 safely increases consumer convenience in a manner that safeguards local communities. Responsible retail and a connection with the community we serve means a lot to me.
I ask you to vote yes for three reasons.
1. It is a compromise with chain grocers that gives consumers what they want, namely more convenience.
2. It promotes fair play within alcohol retail that results in added stability within an industry that has been in turmoil for a long time.
3. Question 3 also provides needed safety enhancements that will strengthen the communities we serve by prohibiting self-checkout of alcohol beverages and increasing fines for illegal alcohol sales.
I ask you to please vote “yes” on Question 3.
Chris Gasbarro
Owner, Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits, North Attleboro