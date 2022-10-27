Vote ‘yes’ on Question 4
To the editor:
Vote “yes” on Question 4 to support the new law, law enforcement, public safety on our roads, and bring in additional revenue to Massachusetts. Voting yes ensures that the person receiving a driver’s license is able to prove their identity and residency, while ensuring they pass road tests, are insured and registered.
This law is supported by hundreds of law enforcement officials, businesses, and organizations.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace and Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney supported the bill that became law.
Chief Grace said he sees it as a benefit to the working public. “If you can’t have a license and you live in Foxboro you can’t get anywhere.”
At least 16 states have passed similar legislation. States that passed a similar law can expect an estimated $233 million increase in revenue from insurance premiums and licensing fees.
Vote “yes” on Question 4 to support qualified drivers to obtain a license and drive legally and protect everyone.
Susan Gillis
Foxboro