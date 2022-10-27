Vote ‘yes’ on Question 4 Vote ‘yes’ on Question 4
To the editor:
Re: “And, they’re off ... voters, that is,” by Ned Bristol, column, Oct. 26:
Ned Bristol incorrectly stated that “Question 4 is about eligibility of immigrants to vote.” Rather, ballot question 4 asks voters if they want to uphold “The Work and Family Mobility Act”, which was signed into law in June 2022 and is scheduled to go into effect in July 2023. This act permits residents, regardless of citizenship status, to apply for a driver’s license and is aimed at making our roads safer and increasing access to care and services.
At present, 16 states have passed similar laws that have resulted in a seven to 10 percent drop in the incidence of hit-and-runs.
I plan to vote “yes” and hope that Sun Chronicle readers will join me in the effort to improve road safety and increase access to care and services for all.
Julie Garland
Wrentham