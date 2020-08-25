To the editor:
This letter is a followup to my July 21 letter to The Sun Chronicle, "Mainstream media is clearly slanted to the left." In that letter, I suggested that voters should research issues before making decisions on the issues of the day. They should gather information from many different sources. I mentioned a source in that letter that I thought is a good one, YouTube, and the paper edited out that suggestion.
The George Floyd video captured him in real time being murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. It was very troubling to watch. The mainstream media shows only what they want you to see. They showed snippets of the looting in Portland, Oregon. Yes the protestors were mainly peaceful. When the legitimate protesters left for the evening, that's when Antifa took over. They were looting and destroying everything in sight. They have been trying to burn down the federal court for days. That's why the federal police were there. The Portland police was told to stand down by the mayor. So what are they to do, let the rioters burn the building down?
In these liberal Democratic inner cities across this country, the crime rates are through the roof. There are daily murders and shootings. Yet, the mainstream media doesn't want you to see that. So, do yourself a favor and visit YouTube and see with your own two eyes. Type in Chicago crime 2020 and if you want to see rioting in Portland, Oregon, go to YouTube and you will see the reality that is going on across the country. The powers to be in these cities sit by and do nothing. They refuse to call in the National Guard. The cops are under siege and these progressive Democrats are the ones that want to run this country. They won't even protect their own citizens for God's sake. So please don't rely only on the mainstream media, they don't want you to know the truth. Don't drink the Kool-Aid.
Bill Smith, Attleboro
