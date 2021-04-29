VP’s book offer is laughable
To the editor:
Before the famous freedom march to Selma, parents whose youngsters wished to take part were (justifiably) afraid they might wind up in jail. In response, Martin Luther King Jr. said that he would send them books as he always got lots of reading done in jail.
Recently, I learned that Vice President Kamala Harris will thoughtfully provide copies of her book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere,’’ to the unaccompanied migrant minors staying at the detention centers while their cases are being sorted out.
It’s true that being trapped, however briefly, might cause someone to choose reading material they might not otherwise. Waiting for my parents to complete their errands as a kid, I’d peruse the car manual if there was nothing else (this was pre-social media), and I was only dealing with boredom, not any kind of separation anxiety or trauma. Nor were my health or physical safety at risk of being violated. So perhaps Kamala’s book will provide a welcome boon, though a stuffed toy might provide more comfort for a child being used as a pawn by family and politicians.
Still I can imagine the outrage if the Trump administration had provided free T-shirts and a copy of ‘’The Art of the Deal,’’ to the migrant children in the same situation, not only from the Democrats but the mainstream media as well.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
