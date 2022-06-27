Wait until the Church of Satan School starts asking for money
To the editor:
Re: “Separation of church and state’ doesn’t exist in Constitution,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, June 24:
I seriously find Gerald F. Chase to be delusional with the things he claimed in his letter.
First he speaks of lies being repeated over and over until people start to believe these lies are true. Chase is a avid support of the biggest liar in the history of America, one Donald J. Trump. Trump is a person who has lied his entire life, through four years in office, and continues his lying ways to this very day claiming that he won the election.
Are these the kind of lies Chase is speaking of that he has clearly come to accept as truth?
Second, he wants us to find the words in the Constitution that mention the separation of church and state.
Maybe he will learn a lesson as we go forward after the not-so Supreme Court ruled that public tax dollars can now be used to fund private religious charter schools.
Maybe he should look up the word “private” before he pontificates next time.
I wonder how Chase will feel when someone opens the Church of Satan school to support their ideology. They will have the same rights as every other religious group and his tax dollars will go to pay for that kind of nonsense. Can you understand now why we need the separation of church and state?
For example, I am sure with all the gold in the Vatican they can provide the funds needed to built and maintain their own schools without picking our pockets. Churches do not have to pay taxes, isn’t that enough of a financial break for them?
I think Chase should hold onto that $20, that he promised us all in his letter, because much more than that will becoming out of his pocket, and all of our pockets, thanks to this ruling.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield