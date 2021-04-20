To the editor:
Senator Elizabeth Warren’s call for a blanket $50,000 student loan forgiveness has several faults. Many students and parents saved money to fund education. While others responsibly researched curriculums, degree programs and costs when selecting a college. We know college can be affordable.
According to a Brookings Institute report, 40% of students graduating with a bachelor’s of science have less than $10,000 in debt.
Remember, too, many chose not to go to college and incur that expense. The U.S. government backs a majority of these loans, which have ballooned since their role increased. The government has done a poor job overseeing student debt. Many borrowers have been inattentive, too. So, Warren’s answer is to wipe it clean and add the “debt” to the rest of us. Should we reward this poor oversight and negligent behavior?
I appreciate the pandemic is an extraordinary event and delaying payments, extending terms or perhaps removing interest might be appropriate for student loans. However, if you significantly remove the risk, sacrifice and value proposition from the equation you will continue to promote large debts and unmarketable degrees, while demotivating those who have acted responsibility.
Lastly, there is a reason higher education costs are skyrocketing.
As a former professor who earned well over $100,000 for teaching a single course at times and whose husband earns $400,000 as a professor, I find our senator’s proposal self-serving and shows unmitigated gall on her part.
Francis McAndrews
Attleboro
