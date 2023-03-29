Warrior is an outdated and demeaning mascot
To the editor:
Re: “School mascots, logos honor Native Americans,” by Andrea Flanagan, letters, March 27:
Andrea Flanagan is entitled to her opinion that the King Philip or Foxboro Warrior mascot logo honors indigenous people.
To me, it seems like a depiction of how white people want to see native people, people who were pushed off their land as European settlers arrived, ho were often murdered for trying to defend their land, who tried to negotiate for their sacred lands only to be told they could have money, but not the land and who were barred from voting.
But hey using a “noble savage” image in your logo makes up for all that, right? Why not use a depiction of a Warrior who is a survivor, or who embodies the spirit of a Warrior, who keeps fighting?
Keeping an outdated symbol out of tradition makes no sense to me.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro