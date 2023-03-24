Warrior name is our pride and heritage
To the editor:
We are caught up in a national effort to remove Native American names and images used most disrespectfully in the naming of sports teams and athletic facilities. But do we have to wipe out the presence of these Natives in caring for this land and waterways before they were passed to us?
Such privilege and responsibility of caring for said natural treasure was passed to the settlers when an offer was made by the Dorchester proprietors to purchase all of the land which now encompasses each of the seven abutting school districts using the Warrior name and reaching almost to Boston.
We respected the original inhabitants when using their language as we improved the habitat with names like Cocasset (Place of Towering Pines), Neponset (Spreading Water) and Lake Mirimichi (Laughing Water) and there were many Native American colonies gathered in our midst.
A leader in the movement to remove offensive names and images in America is Paula Peters who held membership in the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council headed many years by her father. She set her sights on the worst offenders in America and has never let up.
But when presented the history of Foxboro and its recognition of those who agreed to pass this land to the settlers for a negotiated amount of money, she said: “You are not on my horizon.”
She saw no problem in our recognition of the Native Americans and the respect we showed.
The students of Foxboro High School stepped onto the field of athletic competition as Warriors for many years. Those students then stepped into their calling in life with Warrior spirit that would be reborn with each reunion over the years because they stood proud with their Warrior pride.
We can’t, with the stroke of a pen, wipe all that out. We encouraged this, did all we could to support it, and they are still living life with the Warrior spirit of the Native Americans who started it all. Images may be negotiated, but the name remains for our Warriors, their descendants and our future. Go, Warriors!
Jack Authelet
Foxboro