Waste Management poorly run despite CEO’s big salary
To the editor:
Well, for the second time in just three weeks, Waste Management has left our street lined with trash.
Trash and recycle bins are put out late Thursday or early Friday (your option) for the scheduled Friday pickup.
As I write this, it’s Sunday afternoon and the street is decorated with trash bins and the famous Attleboro “pay” bags. Party time for the rats.
My question is, why are incompetent people continually employed by Waste Management? Could it be the compensation package.
Well let’s see, James Fish Jr., the president and CEO, is paid $14,820,684 annually. This equates to $285,013.15 per week. Compensation in this category would make Fish a superstar in managing a company the size of Waste Management. But it’s just not happening.
How about his compensation being reduced to a mere $100,000 per week until he gets things running as they should. Just a thought.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro