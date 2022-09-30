Ways to battle leash law violations
To the editor:
Re: “Please obey the leash law, for our dogs’ safety and our own,” by Keith Darling, Voice of the Public, Sept.26:
With respect to a recent letter to the editor, wherein the author reports being repeatedly accosted by unleashed dogs while on public property in North Attleboro, several suggestions:
(1) Dispatch certified letters to the the town council and the chief of police, describing the locations, dates and times of the incidents. In the letter, insist the town actively and aggressively police and enforce the statewide leash law, MGL Chapter 140, § 173. Include a statement that both the town council and police department are now on notice of violations, and that future evidence of failure to enforce the law will be noted and retained should legal action be needed in the future, and that future failure to enforce the law may result in financial liability to the town. Insist on a written reply which cites the specific actions the town plans to take with respect to your request. Copy the town’s attorney and the liability insurance carrier for the town.
(2) Carry a cell phone with a camera, and capture images of any future incidents. When the town attorney and the town liability insurance carrier get wind of possible future liability, it is inconceivable action will not be taken. Good luck.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk