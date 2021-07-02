We all share responsibility for others in our community
To the editor:
Re: “To get a shot, or not, is up to you, not the government,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, July 1.
Does this mean that if I want to drive 50 mph where the speed limit is 30, I can because I know better than the government that set the speed limit?
Or that a company can dump toxic chemicals into a stream because they find it easier, and don’t want to do what the government says?
No, it doesn’t, because there is such a thing as responsibility to the community-at-large.
While any individual can make the decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they then owe the community the courtesy of wearing a mask indoors and in crowds to protect people who, for medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated, and those who, like me, are immune-compromised.
No rights are absolute. Never have been.
Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is a responsibility we all should share, so that we can all enjoy our freedoms without fear of contracting a potentially deadly illness.
I hope that others in the area understand that together we can contribute to ending the pandemic and, if able, get the vaccine to protect themselves and others.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
