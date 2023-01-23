We are not a ‘republic’ but a representative democracy
To the editor:
Re: “US is a republic, not a democracy,” by Gerald F. Chase, letters, Jan. 20:
Gerald F. Chase writes that we are a republic, not a democracy. What does that even mean?
Of course, we are not all required to put on our togas and assemble in a public square to decide every issue. We elect representatives to do that. We are a representative democracy, not the direct democracy of ancient Greece.
When the founding fathers expressed concerns about democracy and about the protection of minority rights, the minority they wanted to protect was the elite class to which they belonged. They built these protections into the Constitution by giving rural states the same number of seats in the Senate as states with much larger urban populations. The same bias is reflected in the Electoral College.
Once wealthy elites gain an advantage in representation, they enact laws and appoint judges to further solidify their advantage — gutting campaign finance laws and undermining voting rights.
When today’s Republicans say we are a republic and not a democracy, it is because they know that they are a minority and that their views are out-of-step with a majority of Americans.
In any case, we still depend on elections for our local, state, and federal governments to function. The winners of these elections are the candidates with the most votes.
Chase points out that, as American citizens, we pledge allegiance to a republic. I question the allegiance of candidates who, even before the votes are cast, announce that they will not consider the vote count valid unless they are certified as having won.
As reported by The New York Times on Oct. 16, 2022, Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, said “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result.”
Cynical behavior like this is certain to erode public trust in our form of government, whether you call it a republic or a democracy.
Charles Adler
Attleboro