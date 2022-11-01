We are our own worst enemy
To the editor:
Re: “The public gets what the public wants,” by Bill Gouveia, Oct. 31:
Bill Gouveia hit the proverbial nail on the head — we, the people, are our own worst enemy when it comes to politics.
Many, and fortunately not all voters, are influenced by propaganda, misinformation and outright lies.
What’s lacking is the ability or willingness to think critically — the process of investigating, evaluating, analyzing and synthesizing.
Never take anything for granted. If it seems unlikely or unreasonable, fact check. Be aware of others motives, especially in politics.
I’m concerned that critical thinking is not adequately applied or mastered by most. I worry that the power of social media is being exploited mischievously by political strategists. They degrade our society with deception, hate, falsehoods and self-serving hyperbole. Truths are lies. Lies are truths.
I don’t like what I see in our politics today and I fear for the future of our democracy.
Ken Cabral
Norton