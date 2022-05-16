To the editor:
Thank you, Sun Chronicle, for an excellent Friday the 13th edition!
The “divisive concepts” ban being removed from Mansfield agenda was good news indeed. (“Divisive concepts’ ban off Mansfield agenda,” front page).
The story and photo of the black hole at the center of our Milky Way shows all of us the beauty of the cosmos that science and technology has revealed. (“Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole,” Nation & World)
The commentary by Sheila Briggs depicts the trouble certain religions face as they try to evolve into modern times.
Examining one’s beliefs is very difficult but well worth the effort. (“Conservative Christians will regret overturning Roe,” commentary)
I am a fierce defender of free speech and the right for that free speech to offend some individuals.
I oppose the religious conservatives attempt to silence the rights of those who do not share their myths. I put my trust in humankind and science.
History has shown that humankind has made great strides in improving the life on this planet despite various attempts by religions to stop human progress.
Christianity is only one of literally thousands of religions (estimated to be approximately 4,200 by the UN).
So, in response to a letter to the editor on the same day (“Religions may have changed, but God’s word has not,” by the Rev. Paul Wanamaker), if one does not agree with your view of god one is doomed to go to hell?
What about people whose beliefs have no heaven or hell?
Just perhaps the humanists are right — we are responsible for creating heaven or hell here on Earth!
Len Yutkins
Attleboro