We do not serve the government,
the government serves usTo the editor:
The April 30 editorial published in The Sun Chronicle, “There is no absolute right to refuse vaccination,” by the Los Angeles Times, is profoundly and philosophically in gross error.
We, the people, do not exist to serve the whims of government. The government, at all levels, exists to serve the people.
Who knows what’s better for you: You or the government?
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
