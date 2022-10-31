We don’t need a columnist to tell us how to vote
To the Editor:
Re: “No, No, Yes and No!” by Bob Foley, column, Oct. 21:
Bob Foley, in his latest column, included his usual Fox-generated pejorative comment regarding the President Joe Biden’s mental capacity, which is getting a little old at this point, and then he took it to the next level by basically insulting the mental capacity of voters by writing, “It therefore makes sense for a clear thinker to advise readers how they should respond to the state’s ballot questions …”
While I agree with some of Foley’s points, who is he to tell me how and why I should vote — even if he is just attempting to be tongue-in-cheek. I am pretty sure there are other readers who may feel this way.
Foley should focus a future column on the former president who allegedly tried to overturn a presidential election. No definitive proof has been offered in the past two years that the 2020 election was anything but free and fair. As a former Marine pilot, Foley swore to an oath to uphold the Constitution; perhaps he can comment on our country’s drift from being a democratic republic to where it may be possible for the will of the people to be overturned by the loser of an election. There are an amazing number of election deniers running for office this year, and that does not portend well for future elections.
Thomas Fuller
Mansfield