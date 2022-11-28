We have strayed from God’s law
To the editor:
Re: “And what exactly is the ‘wrong direction,” by Carol Willis, Voice of the Public, Nov. 23; and “What does Turkey Day mean to you,’ by Ingrid Newkirk, commentary, Nov. 23:
Carol Willis evaluates political candidates by also evaluating those who back them. She thinks the “former vice president quoting from the Bible to uphold the overturning of Roe v. Wade” is a sign of a backer, and therefore the candidate, moving in the “wrong direction.”
She interprets the former VP’s quotations as a threat to her freedom of religion and speech. She even goes further by predicting the end of the republic if voters “allow” for candidates who “believe their religious views should be imposed upon the general population.”
Should we conclude then, that freedom of speech and religion are only for those who share particular views, or beliefs?
Former VP Pence’s quoting from the Bible has its roots in what are the driving beliefs and motivations in his life, mine and many others. And these are, the fear of God, the love of truth and the accountability we all have to our Creator.
Contrary to the claim of Ingrid Newkirk, (PETA founder/president) in her commentary, it is these fundamental beliefs and driving motivations designed into God’s creation of male and female that separate humans from animals.
And the basis for these is that we were created in God’s image which includes the moral dignity encapsulated in the moral law, or 10 commandments, which may be summed up as, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind,” and “your neighbor as yourself” (Luke 10:27). What a garden of Eden this world would be if everyone lived in this loving way.
The real moving in the “wrong direction” is the “progressive,” so-called, abandonment by many in this nation of these driving beliefs and motivations. That’s to “regress” and its why we have crime, lies, abuse, oppression, greed, dysfunction, corruption, etc. at every level. The recent commentary title, “It’s Abortion, Stupid!” and the cry “This is MY body” says it all. To fear God, love real truth, acknowledge accountability before God? For many, it’s no way!
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton