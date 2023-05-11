We know the reason why
To the editor:
Please stop with the headlines and stories asking why this country is suffering so many mass killings. We all know why, whether we want to admit it or not.
The “why” is in countless homes and hands in this nation. As individuals, we just have to swallow our fear and hope that someone who’s had a bad day or a neighbor who is ticked off at us doesn’t impulsively grab their “why” to express their anger.
There is only one common denominator in all this carnage. Tell it like it is.
Denise McNamee
Attleboro