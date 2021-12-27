We may disagree on how to get there, but not the goal
To the editor:
Re: “Good will and peace to all Sun Chronicle contributors” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the public, Dec. 9):
Thanks to Kenneth Porter for his Christmas break from the normal political vitriol.
I appreciate that he recognized all letter writers for their love of country. We rarely acknowledge that, but I agree. The policies of left and right come and go, but the right to duke it out in the public forum is our common bond.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
