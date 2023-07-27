Ukraine support must continue
To the editor:
The weakening of U.S. aid and attention toward the crisis in Ukraine is a troubling trend that must be challenged.
It may not always feel like it, but as a collective, we, as United States citizens, do have the power to push our representatives to help the people of Ukraine.
Of course, no individual citizen can say they have the United States’ aid budget under their thumb — but we certainly can influence it. Yet we can influence Congress by making it clear to our representatives that to support the Ukrainian people would increase our support for them. We may not be able to get behind the wheel and steer the international affairs budget where we want it directly, but we can push our representatives to.
While communicating with one’s representatives can often seem daunting at first, there are plenty of quick and easy ways to do so.
The Borgen Project, for example, provides an online portal through which you can send an email to all of your representatives in less than a minute with no more than your email and address — including an email in support of Ukriane aid, among other causes. Additionally, you can easily find your representatives’ emails or phone numbers with no more than a Google search, and contact them directly — not to mention the town halls many representatives host, or the amplifying power of social media.
We do have the power to help the people of Ukraine, we just need to apply it to our representatives.
Sophie Matta
Wrentham