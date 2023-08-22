Attleboro needs a city council that listens, respects others
To the editor:
Re: “Long-time city officials opt not to seek re-election,” news story, front page, Aug. 21:
Outgoing Attleboro City Councilor Richard Conti’s recommendation that “strong” councilors follow the “weak” was an ill-chosen characterization of how to create an effective city council.
To invigorate city council with new ideas and fresh approaches to the continued development of Attleboro, we do not need the strong to lead the weak. We need a council that engages in the collective leadership and wisdom that comes from listening to and respecting all the views represented on council.
Pamela Foa
Attleboro