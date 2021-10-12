We need a Marshall Plan for our southern neighbors
To the editor:
My mother often said, “put yourself into the other person’ shoes.”
What would motivate parents to leave their home, their town, their friends, their church, everything they have and know? A scary trip to a “promised-land” full of unknown future lifestyle. What would my mother think motivate these migrants from Central America to come here, the other America?
The life they leave behind must be unbearable. A life my mom and I could not imagine.
Many years ago, I read a book written by Robert Kennedy. In it he talked about an American policy that would concentrate on helping Central and South America to bring about a better social atmosphere and improve the disparity in wealth and life choices for all.
There might not be a pilgrimage of refugees at our southern boarder had Bobbie Kennedy lived.
We as a world leader, have helped build a new Europe. We contributed to building a “United Nation” of mutual assistance between all world States.
We need a “Marshall Plan” for Central America including Cuba and the Islands as well as all of South America. We must initiate and support economic growth, encourage inter nation alliances. These countries are our neighbors. Not an enemy. This is not an instant remedy, however it a visionary plan and possibly a solution that is achievable.
They would not need to “beg” us to let them in. They would have an option; they could live in peace among their families and friends.
Peter Couming
Norton
