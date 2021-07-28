To the editor:
Re: “The CRT debate,” by Bob Foley (column, July 23)
Each Friday as I read the Opinion Page in The Sun Chronicle, I half expect to see a subtle plug for “My Pillow” somewhere in Bob Foley’s column.
The echo chamber of those looking for the next cause to get fired up about continues with Critical Race Theory (CRT). Why are we now hearing about a theory that began to develop over 40 years ago? One of the basic concepts of the theory is that prejudice and racism are institutionalized in ways sometimes that are complex and difficult to address.
People can agree or disagree on how prevalent the problems of institutionalized racial issues are but hopefully we all can agree that it does exist to some degree.
The right, as Foley’s column makes crystal clear, tries to take this broad, decades-old theory and say teachers’ unions/radical socialists are using CRT all of sudden to lay guilt trips on all white people.
It is based on folly, but does give the right freedom — at least in their own minds — to question how race issues are handled within any levels of our educational system.
It is just the latest in the health care/voting integrity/mask wearing/vaccine carrot (or maybe more of a stick) used to foist anger and outrage in way too much of the GOP base.
We need problem solvers, from both parties. Our own governor is a prime example. Are you going to hear him talk about repealing the Affordable Care Act?
That we need a sham audit to “improve” voter confidence in our elections? That we have the constitutional rights to not wear masks and refuse to get vaccinated? That CRT is corrupting our school systems?
Those will not happen because he is focused on solving problems. That is what we need to demand from all of our leaders.
Edward Smith
Seekonk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.