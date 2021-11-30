We need more enforcement against dangerous drivers
To the editor:
First off let me start by saying I can only imagine how difficult is is to be in law enforcement and I am thankful for all they do.
With that being said I must say I believe law enforcement on the roads (especially on the highways) is failing us. I drive a lot on the highway and there are always other drivers zipping in and out of lanes. Every so often there will be a state trooper parked on the side of the road and traffic will slow down.
What I would like to see is a program started in which police use an unmarked, normal everyday vehicle in which two officers are riding. One can drive and the other can take video and look for unsafe drivers. My belief is this would keep them extremely busy all day. They can write tickets on these overly aggressive people who continue to drive like this will eventually lose there privilege to drive.
Our highways have become places where a select number of drivers use as a raceway. The only way to improve our driving conditions would be to put these aggressive drivers on notice and let them know when they drive like this they just might be pulled over by an unmarked vehicle.
Word will get out about the hefty penalties to be paid if you choose to drive aggressively and our roadways will be safer.
Frank Hanifin
Attleboro
