We need term limits on newspaper columnists, too
To the editor:
Re: “Imagine ... if you can,” by Bob Foley, Opinion, July 16.
I agree with Bob Foley on one thing: Public servants need term limits and age limits/testing.
But, I also feel that columnists and opinion writers should be subject to the same. So, bye bye, Mr. Foley! You’ve been writing for too long and you are too old to still be on the op-ed page of this paper. Retire! Per your own suggestion!
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk
