We need the truth behind higher prices
To the editor:
What is going on? Gas prices are high. Food prices are high. Rent for housing is high.
A man on TV said car insurance companies the United States are making $100 billion dollars this year. Last year $50 billion dollars.
Is this fraud or what?
Paul Wagstaff
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.