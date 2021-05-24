We need to trust the experts at the CDC on masking
To the editor:
Being a student-athlete at Norton High School, reading “10 reasons to keep the masks on,” by Sun Chronicle columnist Ned Bristol (Opinion, May 19) had me scratching my head.
The mask mandate in our society has greatly affected me for quite some time and the topics in this article could definitely be taken as controversial.
Saying that the experts are deceptive is a loaded statement because as smart as the CDC is and as educated as CDC officials may be, no one can predict the future.
They’re definitely credible and worth trusting but how could they have known where this pandemic would’ve taken us.
Saying that the data collected from experts isn’t meaningful is also debatable because if we don’t trust experts, then who are we supposed to trust?
Should we just make up our own opinions on the state of the virus and go with those or …
Keeping the masks on is a cautious thing to do for now but if we don’t take the leap of faith then the world would be stuck like this for the foreseeable future, something nobody wants.
Matthew Williams
Norton
