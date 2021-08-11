We need to unite, cooperate, to get freedoms back
To the editor:
When COVID-19 hit us in March 2020, I felt like freedom was taken away from us. It was a major disruption in my routine. Nothing felt stable anymore. The lockdown caused me to have situational depression.
There was much bickering on social media, especially Facebook. The pandemic was politicized. It divided us more than ever instead of bringing unity among us.
In some ways, I can relate to the voters on the right when it comes to freedom. On the other hand, I can’t go along with recklessness and irresponsibility in their attitudes and beliefs.
In a way, I think the government shutting down the economy was draconian. It forced people out of work and caused economic hardships. The billionaires profited from the pandemic. When people aren’t stable financially and emotionally, they’re likely to act out. Think of the gun violence we’re having in recent months.
The delta variant coming into this country and causing another surge of COVID cases partially comes from people in the South not believing in vaccines and not willing to wear a facemask. The honor code was a mistake when it comes to facemasks. People who aren’t vaccinated behave as if they are. Using the honor code wasn’t appropriate when dealing with a deadly super spreader virus.
We all can have some freedom if we take responsibility in protecting each other from the coronavirus. This means getting a vaccine if there isn’t any proof of allergies to the ingredients. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear a facemask when going out in public until the virus is contained. We all need to cooperate and contribute to our community if we want our freedom back.
Liz D’Uva
Attleboro
