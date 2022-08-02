We really do need a third party
To the editor:
Re: “A lack of civility — from both sides,” by Peter Gay, column, Aug. 1:
Peter Gay’s column made my day. I have noted a lack of civility in my prior letters.
I would love to see a new party form from the moderate members of both reigning parties. It would be a breath of fresh air but I fear it would have a hard time getting to be taken as a serious contender, ie the independent party and the Green Party.
They haven’t been able to garner the support necessary to make change, but maybe the Forward Party could gather enough steam to make a difference. The extremes of both the Democrats and Republicans are not getting it done because both are so divisive and there is a total lack of any bipartisanship.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville