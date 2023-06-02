We reap what we sow
To the editor:
Three years ago, the liberals were rallying in the name of George Floyd. Crowded marches were encouraged while we were being told to observe social distancing. Rioting, looting and arson were acceptable behaviors.
Now, fast forward to 2023, crime has spiked, and more guns have been bought than ever before. Veteran police offices have retired, and millennials and GenZers no longer want to peruse that noble occupation.
Cities are falling apart and those who can flee to the south are doing so.
We have truly reaped what we have sown as a society. Hope your march was worth it.
Mark Sweeney
Norton