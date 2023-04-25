We register our cars and to vote. Why not lethal weapons too?
Re: “A ban is not the answer,” by Bob Foley, column, April 21:
Bob Foley falsely claims that those who want to enact more significant gun restrictions have to change the Second Amendment. I disagree.
Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Nashville, Buffalo, on and on it goes. And last week, more shootings by individuals who felt threatened, overreacted and resorted to taking a life. Foley uses the strawman argument that mass gun registration with the federal government will lead to gun confiscation. He cites actions taken by Adolph Hitler and Josef Stalin as examples of government confiscating guns. Is Foley saying that we harbor these dictatorial traits?
We register cars. We register to vote. It seems to me that the least we can do is register our lethal weapons. Shouldn’t the local or state police know what they are facing when they respond to a domestic violence call or another mass shooting incident? Wouldn’t limiting the magazine capacity buy law enforcement valuable time to confront another mass shooter? Should men who have a restraining order and have shown a propensity to violence have their firearms confiscated? Enactment of Red Flag laws? Aren’t there some practical things that we could as a state or country do to reduce overall gun violence without taking guns away from law abiding citizens?
Admittedly, there is no way to totally eliminate gun violence, but can’t we start somewhere?
Larry Burke
North Attleboro