We should all be try to keep The Sun Chronicle healthy
To the editor:
Re: Pearls Before Swine,” comic strip, Weekend Edition, Dec. 3-4.
The “Pearls Before Swine,” cartoon in Saturday’s edition is relevant to local news coverage.
Since the demise of the Mansfield News and other weekly journals local governments have been operating in a news vacuum.
The Sun Chronicle does a very good job of giving superficial coverage but with about a dozen towns in its coverage area and limited resources, a lot gets overlooked. Some folks rely on social media but rumors, innuendo and opinions are no replacement for factual reporting.
I would urge the local business community to increase their advertising in The Sun Chronicle, retail or institutional, to help sustain and increase local news coverage. It’s good for business and for the community.
Robert Saquet
Mansfield